ITC Hotels: Pioneers of 'Responsible Luxury' in Sustainable Hospitality
ITC Hotels is setting new benchmarks in sustainable luxury, focusing on eco-friendly practices that integrate green design with high-end hospitality. The chain has achieved LEED Zero Water certification for several properties, underscoring its commitment to water conservation and environmental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
ITC Hotels continues to lead the hospitality sector towards sustainable practices, focusing on 'Responsible Luxury' to minimize environmental impact. The chain's ongoing initiatives emphasize responsible luxury through water conservation and LEED Zero Water certifications.
Notably, ITC Mughal in Agra became the world's first hotel to receive the prestigious LEED Zero Water certification, achieved through innovative water management methodologies that include rainwater harvesting and advanced treatment processes.
ITC's SunyaAqua initiative further highlights the brand's efforts to reduce carbon footprint by processing local quality drinking water at various hotels and significantly cutting down on Single-Use Plastic. ITC Hotels' commitment to sustainability sets a precedent for eco-friendly luxury in the hospitality industry.
ALSO READ
Girganga Parivar Trust: Champion of Global CSR & ESG 2025 for Water Conservation
MPs Rally for Water Conservation and Investigate Jal Jeevan Mission Concerns
Collective Action in Water Conservation: A Nationwide Commitment
Uttarakhand's Push for Water Conservation and Public Safety
Resurgence in Rajasthan: How Women Transformed Karauli's Parched Lands through Water Conservation