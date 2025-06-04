Left Menu

Putin Questions Peace Talks Amid Accusations of Ukrainian Attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the feasibility of peace talks with Ukraine, following accusations that Kyiv orchestrated deadly terrorist attacks on bridges in Russia. These incidents resulted in casualties and have led to heightened tensions between the two nations ahead of scheduled talks in Turkey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed skepticism regarding the potential for peace talks with Ukraine after blaming Kyiv for recent deadly attacks on Russian infrastructure. The Russian leader accused Ukraine's top officials of being behind the assaults on two bridges, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The Russian investigation has pointed to Ukraine's alleged sabotage of a highway bridge over a railway, timed to coincide with a passenger train carrying 388 individuals. This and other attacks preceded peace negotiations in Turkey, casting a shadow over the talks.

During a televised meeting with officials, Putin denounced the attacks as direct assaults on civilians and criticized the Ukrainian government for degenerating into what he terms a terrorist organization. He questioned the legitimacy of any peace efforts, citing concerns over Ukraine's use of ceasefires to gain Western weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

