Revolutionizing Rail Travel: New Chord Line Project in Miraj

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has greenlit a Rs 128.78 crore chord line project aimed at easing train congestion at Miraj Junction in Maharashtra. This 1.73-km line will reduce train detentions and improve network efficiency by facilitating smooth transit from Kurduwadi or Hubballi to Kolhapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:04 IST
The Railway Ministry has taken a significant step in enhancing rail infrastructure with the approval of a Rs 128.78 crore chord line project at Miraj Junction, Maharashtra. Championed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the initiative promises to tackle congestion effectively.

The new 1.73-km chord line is slated to streamline operations by significantly reducing train detention time. Currently, trains traveling to Kolhapur from Kurduwadi or Hubballi face delays of up to 120 minutes at Miraj due to engine or brake van reversals.

This development is part of the Multi-Tracking/Flyover/Bypass Line Capacity Augmentation initiative and promises greater efficiency in goods and passenger services across Western Maharashtra. The move addresses long-standing demands for faster travel, benefitting countless passengers.

