Cracking Down on Fraud: IRCTC's AI Revolutionizes Railway Booking

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has implemented AI-based solutions to combat unauthorized ticketing. These measures have blocked millions of fake user IDs, reducing system congestion. The initiative ensures a fair booking system, curbing fraudulent practices and improving accessibility for all passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring fairness in the railway ticket booking system. By deploying AI-based advanced technical solutions, IRCTC aims to curb unauthorized ticketing practices, officials announced on Wednesday.

The new system detects and deactivates fraudulent user IDs created with disposable email addresses, making it harder for unauthorized agents to boost ticket confirmation odds through multiple fake accounts. Over the past year alone, this initiative has resulted in the blocking of 3.5 crore fake user IDs, significantly easing system congestion.

IRCTC officials emphasized that their AI and Machine Learning technologies have effectively reduced the creation of new user IDs from 60,000 daily to a mere 10,000. This has not only streamlined ticket reservations but also ensured a transparent and efficient booking experience for millions of passengers across India.

