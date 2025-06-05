Left Menu

Future-Ready Campus Hiring Soars: Deloitte 2025 Insights

Campus hiring sees a revival in FY25 with a notable 15% increase in company budgets and salary hikes for future-ready students, according to Deloitte's report. Key shifts include skill-first strategies and enhanced Pre-Placement Offer rates, reflecting a strong focus on meaningful, sustainable career development in a tech-driven world.

In the financial year 2025, campus hiring is witnessing a remarkable resurgence, marked by a 15% increase in hiring budgets and a 3.91% salary hike for future-ready students, as reported by Deloitte. Their Campus Workforce Trends: Placement cycle 2025 underscores growing confidence in emerging talent pools.

Neelesh Gupta, Partner at Deloitte India, emphasized the shift towards a more interconnected strategy for campus hiring. Gupta highlighted that skill alignment, early engagement, and long-term retention are now critical components of sustainable talent development, with technology driving smarter screening and retention strategies. Notably, campus attrition has decreased by 300 basis points in FY25.

The report also sheds light on evolving internship approaches, including behavioral and technical assessments, to foster early-career development. Enhanced Pre-Placement Offer conversion rates, up by 24% in FY25, demonstrate a shift towards skill-aligned and outcome-focused hiring practices. As the tech landscape evolves, cybersecurity and robotics offer significant pay premiums, while Bangalore remains the top work location among graduates.

