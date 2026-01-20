Moderate earthquake kills 1 person, damages dozens of homes in PoK

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, killing at least one person and damaging dozens of mud-brick houses, authorities said.

In a statement, the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government said the tremors mainly caused damage across the Hunza Valley. The tremors, which were also felt in several districts in the northwest, triggered landslides in Hunza and nearby towns, blocking several roads, it said.

According to the statement, rescue teams were still collecting information on casualties and damages. The quake's epicentre was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Pakistan lies along an active seismic zone and is frequently hit by earthquakes.

