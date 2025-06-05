Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Katra and Srinagar from June 7

The Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, will begin operations on June 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the service. Featuring Chair Car and Executive Class, two train sets will run four daily trips, with bookings available on the IRCTC platform.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is set to commence operations from June 7, announced Northern Railway on Thursday. The train, which marks another milestone in Indian railway services, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Northern Railway's schedule, two Vande Bharat train sets will make four trips daily. Travelers can opt for the Chair Car or the more luxurious Executive Class. Ticket prices are set at Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively. Reservations will be available following the inauguration on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform.

The inaugural service will leave Katra at 8:10 am, reaching Srinagar at 11:08 am. It will return in the afternoon and make two additional trips. The route currently has a single halt at Banihal, with further stops under consideration. Services will pause on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for each respective route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

