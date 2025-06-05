Vande Bharat Express to Connect Katra and Srinagar from June 7

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is set to commence operations from June 7, announced Northern Railway on Thursday. The train, which marks another milestone in Indian railway services, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Northern Railway's schedule, two Vande Bharat train sets will make four trips daily. Travelers can opt for the Chair Car or the more luxurious Executive Class. Ticket prices are set at Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively. Reservations will be available following the inauguration on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform.

The inaugural service will leave Katra at 8:10 am, reaching Srinagar at 11:08 am. It will return in the afternoon and make two additional trips. The route currently has a single halt at Banihal, with further stops under consideration. Services will pause on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for each respective route.

(With inputs from agencies.)