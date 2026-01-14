Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

The Delhi High Court refused to stay the trial against Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam. While the court allows the examination of witnesses, it signals a swift decision on the petitions challenging the charges. Charges include cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused to halt the ongoing trial of RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case. The court, while permitting the examination of witnesses, has indicated a swift decision on the petitions against the framing of charges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Lalu Prasad, emphasizing the urgency of staying the trial. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma maintained that she will deliver a final ruling next week on proceeding with the cross-examination.

The accusations involve cheating and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code, along with possible evidence of crony capitalism within the Railways' transactions. The court has framed similar charges against several others involved, emphasizing a decisive legal journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

