Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

The Delhi High Court has refused to halt the ongoing trial of RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case. The court, while permitting the examination of witnesses, has indicated a swift decision on the petitions against the framing of charges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Lalu Prasad, emphasizing the urgency of staying the trial. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma maintained that she will deliver a final ruling next week on proceeding with the cross-examination.

The accusations involve cheating and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code, along with possible evidence of crony capitalism within the Railways' transactions. The court has framed similar charges against several others involved, emphasizing a decisive legal journey ahead.

