Indian Maritime Sector Secures Strategic Shipbuilding Deals at Nor-Shipping Conference

Indian maritime companies have secured agreements for shipbuilding, technology, and knowledge partnerships at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo. Key agreements include constructing multi-purpose vessels with hybrid propulsion and collaboration between Larsen & Toubro and DNV on maritime infrastructure and digital solutions. These initiatives aim to enhance the maritime industry's sustainability and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:55 IST
Indian maritime firms have made significant strides at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo, securing pivotal agreements in shipbuilding and technology. These accords emphasize green tech and knowledge partnerships, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

Notably, a memorandum of intent has been signed between Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG from Germany and India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to construct four multi-purpose vessels. These vessels will feature hybrid propulsion and comply with cutting-edge cybersecurity standards.

Further collaboration includes a pact between India's Larsen & Toubro and Norway's DNV, focusing on shipbuilding, offshore and maritime infrastructure, ESG, risk services, and digitalization. The initiatives are part of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's official visit to Norway and Denmark, where he leads a business delegation of prominent maritime companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

