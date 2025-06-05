Indian Maritime Sector Secures Strategic Shipbuilding Deals at Nor-Shipping Conference
Indian maritime companies have secured agreements for shipbuilding, technology, and knowledge partnerships at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo. Key agreements include constructing multi-purpose vessels with hybrid propulsion and collaboration between Larsen & Toubro and DNV on maritime infrastructure and digital solutions. These initiatives aim to enhance the maritime industry's sustainability and innovation.
- Country:
- India
Indian maritime firms have made significant strides at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo, securing pivotal agreements in shipbuilding and technology. These accords emphasize green tech and knowledge partnerships, according to an official announcement on Thursday.
Notably, a memorandum of intent has been signed between Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG from Germany and India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to construct four multi-purpose vessels. These vessels will feature hybrid propulsion and comply with cutting-edge cybersecurity standards.
Further collaboration includes a pact between India's Larsen & Toubro and Norway's DNV, focusing on shipbuilding, offshore and maritime infrastructure, ESG, risk services, and digitalization. The initiatives are part of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's official visit to Norway and Denmark, where he leads a business delegation of prominent maritime companies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DoT Unveils Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to Strengthen Cybersecurity
Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist
RBI Unveils Future-Proof Strategies for Cybersecurity and Financial Resilience
NATO Backs Czech Republic in Cybersecurity Dispute with China
AI Takes Center Stage in Cybersecurity Strategies