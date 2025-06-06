Trump Administration Scraps Controversial TSA Program
The Trump administration is ceasing the TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program, which enhanced screening for certain air travelers. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed the project's $200M annual cost and its use for political purposes. TSA will maintain essential aviation security vetting for commercial flights.
The Trump administration is shutting down the Transportation Security Administration's 'Quiet Skies' program, a move that marks the end of a controversial era in aviation security.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision, citing the program's $200 million annual expense and its alleged misuse for political ends.
Despite the closure of 'Quiet Skies,' the TSA will continue executing its vital vetting operations to ensure the safety of over 900 million airline passengers annually.
