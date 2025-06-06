Modi Inaugurates World’s Tallest Chenab Rail Bridge, Revolutionizes Kashmir Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the world's tallest rail bridge over the Chenab River in a major move to enhance connectivity to Kashmir. This event aligns with the launch of the Kashmir rail service, which promises to revolutionize transport in the region.

During this historic visit, Modi's first following Operation Sindoor, a sweeping security arrangement was deployed. The operation targeted terrorist networks across the border, retaliating for the Pahalgam attack, demonstrating India's resolve against terrorism.

Aside from opening the Chenab bridge, Modi will unveil multiple projects, including India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge and the introduction of the Vande Bharat trains. These developments promise to facilitate seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India, boosting regional mobility and economic integration.

