Vande Bharat Train Stoned: RSS Chief On Board

A Vande Bharat train carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was attacked with stones near Kauda village. The incident happened around 3.20 pm during its journey to Delhi, resulting in a cracked windowpane. Local police suspect children playing cricket nearby may have been responsible, and legal action is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:58 IST
A Vande Bharat train carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was struck by stones near Kauda village, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.20 pm as the train traveled towards Delhi, cracking a windowpane in the process, according to railway sources.

Circle Officer Ankit Mishra reported that preliminary investigations suggest local children aged between 8 and 13, possibly playing cricket near the railway track, might have been involved. He added that legal action is being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

