Vande Bharat Express: Kashmir's Historic Rail Connect

In a historic moment for Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the maiden Vande Bharat train, providing a much-needed link between the mountainous region and the plains of India. This development promises to be more than an Eid gift; it's a transformative step for the Valley and its residents.

The inaugural train, flagged off from the Katra and Srinagar railway stations, is expected to revolutionize travel in the region. Residents, like local Yawar Ahmad, view the moment as the realization of a long-cherished dream. With its affordability and reliability, the train is poised to boost tourism, trade, and economic connectivity across the country.

Students from Srinagar, riding the inaugural train, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as an Eid gift that will facilitate exploration beyond Kashmir. The train promises to support cultural exchanges and provide a reliable alternative during harsh winter months when roads are less accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)