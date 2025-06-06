Left Menu

Switzerland Reinforces UBS: Stricter Reforms to Avoid Future Crises

Switzerland lays out reforms to bolster UBS against future financial crises, drawing from past experiences with Credit Suisse. The reforms demand UBS hold significant extra capital for its foreign operations, potentially altering its growth strategy and increasing operational costs. Skepticism remains about the adequacy of these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:49 IST
Switzerland Reinforces UBS: Stricter Reforms to Avoid Future Crises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to shield its economy from potential financial turbulence, Switzerland has announced a series of reforms aimed at strengthening UBS, its largest banking entity. This initiative seeks to prevent a repeat of past crises, notably the Credit Suisse fiasco that shook the global financial landscape.

President Karin Keller-Sutter underscored Switzerland's resolve to avoid dependency on state intervention, emphasizing the need for UBS to self-fund risks associated with its international branches. The reforms will necessitate UBS to hold substantial extra capital, which may impact its growth strategy, particularly in the US and Asia.

While acknowledging the efforts, critics argue that the reforms might not be sufficient to handle a future crisis. Concerns persist regarding the robustness of the 'too big to fail' regime, with experts urging for a comprehensive strategy to avert potential financial instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025