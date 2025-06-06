Switzerland Reinforces UBS: Stricter Reforms to Avoid Future Crises

In a significant move to shield its economy from potential financial turbulence, Switzerland has announced a series of reforms aimed at strengthening UBS, its largest banking entity. This initiative seeks to prevent a repeat of past crises, notably the Credit Suisse fiasco that shook the global financial landscape.

President Karin Keller-Sutter underscored Switzerland's resolve to avoid dependency on state intervention, emphasizing the need for UBS to self-fund risks associated with its international branches. The reforms will necessitate UBS to hold substantial extra capital, which may impact its growth strategy, particularly in the US and Asia.

While acknowledging the efforts, critics argue that the reforms might not be sufficient to handle a future crisis. Concerns persist regarding the robustness of the 'too big to fail' regime, with experts urging for a comprehensive strategy to avert potential financial instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)