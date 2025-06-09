Left Menu

Standoff in London: US-China Trade Talks Amid Rising Tensions

US-China trade talks in London are set to address contentious issues like semiconductor controls, rare earth exports, and student visas. This comes after a 90-day tariff truce was agreed upon. Both nations seek resolution amidst escalating tensions, while technology remains a significant point of contention.

Standoff in London: US-China Trade Talks Amid Rising Tensions
  • China

This week, London hosts critical trade negotiations between the United States and China, with both nations grappling with ongoing disputes that threaten to disrupt an already fragile tariff truce.

Fresh discord has emerged over semiconductors central to AI, vital rare earths, and the contentious issue of student visas, highlighting the complex sectors influencing these talks.

As President Trump and leader Xi Jinping attempt to steer discussions back on track, the presence of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signals a willingness to directly address China's grievances over technology export controls.

