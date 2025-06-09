Standoff in London: US-China Trade Talks Amid Rising Tensions

This week, London hosts critical trade negotiations between the United States and China, with both nations grappling with ongoing disputes that threaten to disrupt an already fragile tariff truce.

Fresh discord has emerged over semiconductors central to AI, vital rare earths, and the contentious issue of student visas, highlighting the complex sectors influencing these talks.

As President Trump and leader Xi Jinping attempt to steer discussions back on track, the presence of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signals a willingness to directly address China's grievances over technology export controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)