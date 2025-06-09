MNS Challenges Railway Negligence through Thane Protest
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plans a protest march in Thane against railway negligence following a Mumbra mishap that resulted in four deaths. MNS Thane-Palghar president Avinash Jadhav announced the protest to demand accountability from the railways, highlighting frequent train-related mishaps and urging public participation.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced a protest march in Thane, targeting railway authorities over a recent tragedy in Mumbra, where four individuals lost their lives and nine were injured.
Scheduled for Tuesday, the march is set to commence from Gavdevi Maidan at 9 a.m. and end at Thane railway station, stated Avinash Jadhav, president of MNS Thane-Palghar.
Jadhav criticized the railway administration for negligence, claiming that preventable mishaps daily result in 8-10 passenger deaths. He urged public support for the march to press the railways into action.
