Left Menu

MNS Challenges Railway Negligence through Thane Protest

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plans a protest march in Thane against railway negligence following a Mumbra mishap that resulted in four deaths. MNS Thane-Palghar president Avinash Jadhav announced the protest to demand accountability from the railways, highlighting frequent train-related mishaps and urging public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:35 IST
MNS Challenges Railway Negligence through Thane Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced a protest march in Thane, targeting railway authorities over a recent tragedy in Mumbra, where four individuals lost their lives and nine were injured.

Scheduled for Tuesday, the march is set to commence from Gavdevi Maidan at 9 a.m. and end at Thane railway station, stated Avinash Jadhav, president of MNS Thane-Palghar.

Jadhav criticized the railway administration for negligence, claiming that preventable mishaps daily result in 8-10 passenger deaths. He urged public support for the march to press the railways into action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025