Community Push for Connectivity: The Pathankot-Jogindernagar Railway Crossing Saga

The closure of a railway crossing on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar narrow gauge line has been a significant setback for over 18,000 residents in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The crossing has remained shut since December 2013, after a series of temporary reopenings and closures.

Frustrated villagers, under the leadership of the Jasoor-Gayora-Chatroli Vikas Manch, have been advocating for restored access either through a Limited Height Subway or a gateless crossing. The closure has forced residents from several villages to traverse an additional six to eight kilometres for essential services like LPG delivery, schooling, and healthcare.

Engagement at both local and national levels, including interventions by MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and ZRUCC member Deepak Bhardwaj, have kindled hope among the community. A railway technical team recently inspected the site following a memorandum submitted to the MP, and efforts are underway to find a resolution.