Left Menu

Community Push for Connectivity: The Pathankot-Jogindernagar Railway Crossing Saga

A closed railway crossing on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar narrow gauge line in Himachal Pradesh has left over 18,000 residents stranded since 2013. Villagers demand a Limited Height Subway or gateless crossing for restored road access, and local leaders are now actively pursuing a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:21 IST
Community Push for Connectivity: The Pathankot-Jogindernagar Railway Crossing Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The closure of a railway crossing on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar narrow gauge line has been a significant setback for over 18,000 residents in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The crossing has remained shut since December 2013, after a series of temporary reopenings and closures.

Frustrated villagers, under the leadership of the Jasoor-Gayora-Chatroli Vikas Manch, have been advocating for restored access either through a Limited Height Subway or a gateless crossing. The closure has forced residents from several villages to traverse an additional six to eight kilometres for essential services like LPG delivery, schooling, and healthcare.

Engagement at both local and national levels, including interventions by MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and ZRUCC member Deepak Bhardwaj, have kindled hope among the community. A railway technical team recently inspected the site following a memorandum submitted to the MP, and efforts are underway to find a resolution.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025