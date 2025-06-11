Trade Truce: Dollar and Yuan Steady as U.S.-China Talks Progress

The stability of the dollar and China's yuan on Wednesday signaled possible progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, with talks concluding in London. The discussions hint at a potential easing of tensions in the ongoing trade war between the world's largest economies.

Officials from both countries have agreed on a framework that aims to resolve China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets while eliminating some recent U.S. export bans. China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang plans to present the framework to national leaders.

Market analysts, including Tony Sycamore from IG, express optimism that adherence to these terms might reduce tariffs on goods significantly. As traders assess the deal's implications, currencies remained relatively stable, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid broader economic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)