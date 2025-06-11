Left Menu

Unified Boost: Task Force Aims to Elevate Textile Exports to $100 Billion

A newly-formed task force, led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, plans to enhance India's textile exports to $100 billion by 2030-31. Discussions will focus on innovations, overcoming trade barriers, and boosting skills, with sub-task forces addressing specific issues such as labor, renewable energy, and natural fiber productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:25 IST
Unified Boost: Task Force Aims to Elevate Textile Exports to $100 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A task force focused on enhancing textile exports in India plans to create a unified platform to address pressing challenges facing the sector, the Commerce Ministry announced.

In pursuit of increasing textile exports to $100 billion by 2030-31, the task force, headed by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, aims to identify strategic avenues for boosting outbound shipments and capturing a larger slice of the global market.

Discussions in the first meeting touched on sector-wide concerns including skilling, labor, and the utilization of renewable energy. Sub-task forces will be established to provide targeted recommendations on these diverse issues.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025