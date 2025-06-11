Unified Boost: Task Force Aims to Elevate Textile Exports to $100 Billion
A newly-formed task force, led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, plans to enhance India's textile exports to $100 billion by 2030-31. Discussions will focus on innovations, overcoming trade barriers, and boosting skills, with sub-task forces addressing specific issues such as labor, renewable energy, and natural fiber productivity.
11-06-2025
A task force focused on enhancing textile exports in India plans to create a unified platform to address pressing challenges facing the sector, the Commerce Ministry announced.
In pursuit of increasing textile exports to $100 billion by 2030-31, the task force, headed by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, aims to identify strategic avenues for boosting outbound shipments and capturing a larger slice of the global market.
Discussions in the first meeting touched on sector-wide concerns including skilling, labor, and the utilization of renewable energy. Sub-task forces will be established to provide targeted recommendations on these diverse issues.
