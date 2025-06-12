Dollar Dips Amid Trade Negotiation Uncertainties and Fed Speculation
The dollar declined as speculation grew over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts following softer U.S. tariff negotiation stances. Euro surged to a seven-week high, amid expectations of reduced ECB rate cuts. Uncertainty remains over U.S.-China trade relations despite a recent London meeting.
The dollar experienced a decline on Thursday, influenced by rising speculation around Federal Reserve rate cuts and signals of a softer approach by U.S. President Donald Trump in ongoing tariff negotiations.
Trump indicated a willingness to extend the July 8 deadline for trade talks, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested possible deadline extensions for countries negotiating in good faith. These developments weakened the dollar, boosting the euro to a seven-week high.
Market participants remained wary, with currency strategist Rodrigo Catril noting the difficulty in predicting Trump's strategy, while economist Mantas Vanagas highlighted lingering uncertainties over U.S.-China trade relations, despite recent talks in London.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul
Trump Administration Targets Harvard: A $100 Million Fallout
Federal Judges Thwart Trump's Legal Assault on Top Law Firms
Trump's Unusual Proposal: Canada as the 51st State or $61 Billion Independence
Trump, Putin, and the World War III Fears: A Diplomatic Standoff