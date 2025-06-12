Left Menu

Cautious Open for Indian Markets Amid US-Iran Tensions

Indian stock markets opened cautiously Thursday amidst global geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, impacting investor sentiment. Despite a slight rise in key indices, broader market performance remained subdued, influenced by mixed sectoral trends and uncertainties in Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:10 IST
Cautious Open for Indian Markets Amid US-Iran Tensions
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets began trading on Thursday with caution, as investors navigated weak global cues and escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States. This sentiment kept domestic indices in check during the early hours of trade.

The Nifty 50 index initially rose by 23.05 points or 0.09%, opening at 25,164.45, with the BSE Sensex increasing by 56.53 points or 0.07% to start at 82,571.67. Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the geopolitical concerns, noting that both the US and Iran have adopted tough stances ahead of crucial weekend talks, amid fears of an Israeli strike on Iran.

Despite a slight rise in headline indices, the broader market sentiment was subdued. The Nifty Next 50 slipped by 0.02% shortly after opening. The Nifty Smallcap index fell by 0.05%, and the Nifty Midcap declined by 0.06%, reflecting broader market pressure. Sector performance showed mixed results, with most indices in the red, except for Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma which remained positive.

Nifty IT fell 0.43%, Nifty Realty dropped 0.21%, and Nifty Metal decreased by 0.25%, while the Nifty FMCG index traded flat. Axis Securities' Head of Research Akshay Chinchalkar pointed out the technical market patterns, indicating potential support and resistance zones for the Nifty.

Other Asian markets showed mixed results; Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.56%, and Taiwan's Weighted index decreased by 0.8%. However, South Korea's Kospi index offered some positive sentiment, gaining 0.9% amid overall caution in Asian trading. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025