Tensions Rise as Chinese Jets Fly Close to Japanese Patrol Planes

Chinese fighter jets flew unusually close to Japanese patrol planes, sparking protests from Japan. This came as two Chinese aircraft carriers were spotted operating simultaneously in the Pacific. Tokyo expressed serious concerns, emphasizing the need for improved communication with Beijing to prevent accidental collisions and potential conflicts.

Updated: 12-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:29 IST
Chinese military aircraft made dangerously close approaches to Japanese patrol planes, prompting diplomatic protests from Tokyo. The incidents occurred as China conducted simultaneous Pacific operations with two carriers for the first time, raising security tensions in the region.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed serious concerns over the incidents, stressing the need for preventative measures. Tokyo reported that on June 7-8, Chinese jets closed within 45 meters of Japanese aircraft, potentially risking mid-air collisions.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense detailed these encounters, involving Chinese J-15 jets pursuing Japanese P-3C planes over international waters. While no damage occurred, Japan continues to monitor the situation closely, urging continued dialogue with China to manage airspace around its territories.

