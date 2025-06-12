Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

A tragic plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight occurred near Ahmedabad airport, resulting in multiple casualties. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik expressed their sorrow and extended condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing collective prayers for their recovery.

In a devastating incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed moments after its departure from Ahmedabad airport, leading to numerous feared casualties.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief, extending thoughts and prayers to the families of the passengers and crew aboard.

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, joined in mourning, highlighting concern over the significant tragedy on social media.

