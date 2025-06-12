Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Flight Crash
An Air India flight en route to London tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, causing numerous casualties. Prominent political figures expressed their shock and extended prayers for survivors and affected families. Emergency response teams are working at the scene to handle the crisis.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in multiple casualties. The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, with the Boeing aircraft losing altitude rapidly.
Prominent leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed shock and extended prayers for the passengers and the emergency teams at the crash site. The incident prompted responses from other political figures, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, along with other political leaders, emphasized their solidarity with those affected, while underscoring the efforts of disaster response teams to ensure the safety and recovery of passengers and crew members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
