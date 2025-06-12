Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Flight Crash

An Air India flight en route to London tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, causing numerous casualties. Prominent political figures expressed their shock and extended prayers for survivors and affected families. Emergency response teams are working at the scene to handle the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:24 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Flight Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in multiple casualties. The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, with the Boeing aircraft losing altitude rapidly.

Prominent leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed shock and extended prayers for the passengers and the emergency teams at the crash site. The incident prompted responses from other political figures, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, along with other political leaders, emphasized their solidarity with those affected, while underscoring the efforts of disaster response teams to ensure the safety and recovery of passengers and crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025