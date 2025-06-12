Air India Crash Under Scrutiny: AAIB Investigates

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has announced an investigation into the Air India plane crash that occurred at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. An official statement confirmed that AAIB senior officials, including the Director General, will visit the crash site.

The unfortunate incident involved Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787, which was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members. As part of its mandate under the civil aviation ministry, the AAIB classifies safety occurrences involving aircraft in Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents for detailed analysis.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the Dreamliner, acknowledged the reports and stated they are actively working to collect more information about the crash. The AAIB will also suggest safety improvements based on their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)