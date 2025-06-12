Heartbreaking Air India Crash Leaves Nation in Mourning

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound sorrow over the crash of an Air India flight headed for London, which occurred in Ahmedabad.

The plane, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. Observers saw the Boeing aircraft lose altitude rapidly before it crashed in Meghaninagar near the airport, causing fears of numerous casualties. Yadav described the incident as immensely saddening, offering prayers for passenger safety and a successful rescue operation, while also mourning the departed.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar echoed the sentiment, calling it a heartbreaking incident and praying for swift medical relief for the injured. State Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and other key figures, including BJP leaders, shared their condolences, standing with bereaved families and hoping for the injured's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)