Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of lives, with 242 passengers and crew on board. Victims include nationals from India, the UK, and Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:30 IST
Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, an Air India flight heading to London tragically crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad, India. The event resulted in a significant loss of life, garnering grief and sympathy from across the globe.

The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 people, comprising Indian, British, and Canadian nationals. Shortly after departure, the plane met with disaster, prompting immediate responses from international agencies.

Acknowledging the tragedy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed heartfelt condolences during a press briefing, noting that the incident is still under investigation by relevant authorities.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025