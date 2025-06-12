Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of lives, with 242 passengers and crew on board. Victims include nationals from India, the UK, and Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences.
In a devastating incident, an Air India flight heading to London tragically crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad, India. The event resulted in a significant loss of life, garnering grief and sympathy from across the globe.
The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 people, comprising Indian, British, and Canadian nationals. Shortly after departure, the plane met with disaster, prompting immediate responses from international agencies.
Acknowledging the tragedy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed heartfelt condolences during a press briefing, noting that the incident is still under investigation by relevant authorities.
