Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives

In a devastating incident, an Air India flight heading to London tragically crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad, India. The event resulted in a significant loss of life, garnering grief and sympathy from across the globe.

The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 people, comprising Indian, British, and Canadian nationals. Shortly after departure, the plane met with disaster, prompting immediate responses from international agencies.

Acknowledging the tragedy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed heartfelt condolences during a press briefing, noting that the incident is still under investigation by relevant authorities.