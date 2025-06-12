Left Menu

DCM Shriram Expands into Advanced Materials with HSCL Acquisition

DCM Shriram Ltd has entered the advanced materials segment by acquiring Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals Ltd for Rs 375 crore. The acquisition will enhance its chemicals operations and aligns with their strategic growth plan. Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals Ltd boasts a significant production capacity and diverse product portfolio.

In a strategic move to diversify its portfolio, DCM Shriram Ltd has announced its acquisition of Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals Ltd (HSCL) for Rs 375 crore. This transaction marks the company's entry into the advanced materials segment.

The acquisition, which is pending regulatory and customary approvals, aims to leverage operational synergies between HSCL's facility and DCM Shriram's existing chemicals complex in Gujarat. HSCL, a subsidiary of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd, operates a sprawling facility in Jhagadia, known for its significant capacity for liquid epoxy resin production.

According to DCM Shriram leadership, this acquisition is poised to be instrumental in realizing their chemicals growth strategy, reinforcing their commitment made in February 2024 to further invest in the epoxy and advanced materials sectors under their Chemicals Strategic Business Unit.

