FAA Tightens Helicopter Restrictions Around Reagan Airport After Fatal Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is enforcing tighter restrictions on helicopter operations around Reagan Washington National Airport. This move comes after a deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter urged safety revision.

In light of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's call for an independent audit into Washington D.C.'s airspace, Congress members are voicing concerns about integrity in oversight and coordination between military and civilian flight operations.

The FAA has temporarily halted Army training and transport flights near the Pentagon, with discussions ongoing to formalize new operational guidelines. This decision aims to maintain balance between essential military activity and civilian air safety.