Centre must honour its promise on restoration of JK's statehood: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been denied their due status as a full-fledged state and urged the centre to honour its promises on the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. He called upon party cadre to decisively defeat the forces attempting to divide Jammu and Kashmir on ''religious and regional lines''.

Addressing a two-day convention of the party's block presidents here, he criticised the central government for delaying the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. "People of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their due place among the country's federation as a full-fledged state," he said, urging the central government to rise up to its own promises both inside and outside of the Parliament on statehood restoration. The former chief minister urged the people to continue raising their voices through democratic and constitutional means and to remain steadfast in safeguarding democratic institutions and values.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Javed Ahmad Dar, Rajya Sabha MP and additional General secretary Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Additional General Secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Provisional President Jammu Ratan Lal Gupta and MP Rajya Sabha Sajad Kichloo attended the meeting.

On Day 1, the convention focused on party affairs, organisational strengthening and the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said.

"Jammu and Kashmir is currently passing through a critical and challenging phase that requires heightened political awareness, firm adherence to democratic values and strong unity among the people," the NC president said. He emphasised that his party has always remained the true voice of the people and has consistently fought for the protection of their rights, even during the most difficult and trying times.

The convention witnessed extensive deliberations on improving the quality of life of the people ensuring social justice, and reaffirming the National Conference's historic and continuing role in shaping a peaceful, democratic, and secure future for Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said. He said senior party leaders reiterated that the party has a long and distinguished legacy of sacrifices in defense of democracy, secularism, and human rights.

Abdullah asserted that the objective of the National Conference is not merely the pursuit of political power, but the resolution of the genuine problems faced by the people. Several senior leaders and party workers also addressed the convention, stressing the need for greater organisational cohesion and grassroots-level strengthening. It was unanimously asserted that the National Conference remains the only party that genuinely represents all regions, religions and sections of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)