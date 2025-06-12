Swift Response: Special Trains Deployed Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash

In response to the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Western Railway has introduced two special superfast trains to aid in mobility and provide support to those affected. According to a release by Western Railway, these efforts come alongside deployed disaster management teams at the crash site.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast Special is scheduled to depart Ahmedabad at 11:55 pm on Thursday, arriving in Mumbai by 08:10 am on Friday. The return journey will take place the same day. Similarly, the Ahmedabad-Delhi Junction special train will leave Ahmedabad on Thursday night, arriving in Delhi the next afternoon.

Officials emphasized the support extended, with medical teams and Railway Protection Force personnel actively engaged in rescue operations. The crash involved a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 individuals that tragically ended in a residential area minutes after takeoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)