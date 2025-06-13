Left Menu

Air India Tragedy: Devastating Crash Near Ahmedabad

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London bound for Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff, resulting in 241 fatalities among the 242 on board. The sole survivor is receiving hospital treatment. The airline extends condolences to the victims' families and offers support to the affected.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented tragedy, Air India's Boeing 787-8 en route to London Gatwick crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad airport, claiming 241 lives, the airline announced Thursday night.

The doomed aircraft carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members, mainly of Indian and British nationality. The sole surviving passenger is a British national of Indian descent, currently receiving medical attention.

Extending its deepest condolences to the victims' families, Air India is committed to providing support and cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. A dedicated hotline has been established for information, accessible both domestically and internationally.

