Tragedy in Ahmedabad: A Devastating Air India Crash
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing over 240 people and marking the worst aviation disaster in a decade. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, described a loud noise before the crash. Investigations are underway.
An Air India flight headed for London met with disaster moments after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of more than 240 passengers, in a calamity marking the gravest aviation tragedy in ten years. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had only one survivor, who is currently hospitalized. Authorities are probing the crash's grim circumstances.
The accident devastated a medical college hostel when the aircraft, carrying 242 individuals, including passengers and crew, crashed following a Mayday call. Authorities are working to determine the identities of those who perished. The one known survivor conveyed the frightening ordeal he endured.
Amid reactions of shock from global leaders, the Indian government initiated an in-depth investigation into the crash. Boeing has pledged full cooperation, while the Air India CEO expressed deep sorrow over the event. Initial inquiries hinted at possible mechanical anomalies, as the investigation seeks clarity on the tragic incident.
ALSO READ
Govt to set up high-level committee to boost aviation safety, says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following Air India plane crash.
Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash
Tragedy Over Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Investigations Underway
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Calls for Enhanced Aviation Safety
Boeing Dreamliner Tragedy: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad