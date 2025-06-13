Tragedy in Ahmedabad: A Devastating Air India Crash

An Air India flight headed for London met with disaster moments after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of more than 240 passengers, in a calamity marking the gravest aviation tragedy in ten years. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had only one survivor, who is currently hospitalized. Authorities are probing the crash's grim circumstances.

The accident devastated a medical college hostel when the aircraft, carrying 242 individuals, including passengers and crew, crashed following a Mayday call. Authorities are working to determine the identities of those who perished. The one known survivor conveyed the frightening ordeal he endured.

Amid reactions of shock from global leaders, the Indian government initiated an in-depth investigation into the crash. Boeing has pledged full cooperation, while the Air India CEO expressed deep sorrow over the event. Initial inquiries hinted at possible mechanical anomalies, as the investigation seeks clarity on the tragic incident.