Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: A Devastating Air India Crash

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing over 240 people and marking the worst aviation disaster in a decade. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, described a loud noise before the crash. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:57 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: A Devastating Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India flight headed for London met with disaster moments after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of more than 240 passengers, in a calamity marking the gravest aviation tragedy in ten years. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had only one survivor, who is currently hospitalized. Authorities are probing the crash's grim circumstances.

The accident devastated a medical college hostel when the aircraft, carrying 242 individuals, including passengers and crew, crashed following a Mayday call. Authorities are working to determine the identities of those who perished. The one known survivor conveyed the frightening ordeal he endured.

Amid reactions of shock from global leaders, the Indian government initiated an in-depth investigation into the crash. Boeing has pledged full cooperation, while the Air India CEO expressed deep sorrow over the event. Initial inquiries hinted at possible mechanical anomalies, as the investigation seeks clarity on the tragic incident.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025