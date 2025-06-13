India Boosts Ferry Service Links with Sri Lanka
India extends LKR 300 million funding for the passenger ferry service between Kankesanthurai and Nagapattinam, enhancing regional connectivity. Since August 2024, the service has moved over 15,000 passengers, fostering cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations, and revitalizing maritime links.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India has announced an extension of its LKR 300 million financial assistance for another year to sustain the passenger ferry service linking Kankesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka with Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.
According to the Indian High Commission, this extension underscores India's dedication to bolstering regional connectivity and strengthening people-to-people ties. The funding aims to maintain the service's affordability and sustainability by covering essential logistical and operational expenses.
Since the ferry service's resumption in August 2024, it has facilitated the movement of more than 15,000 passengers, thereby reinforcing cultural, economic, and social exchanges while marking a significant milestone in reestablishing maritime links between India and Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)