India Boosts Ferry Service Links with Sri Lanka

India has announced an extension of its LKR 300 million financial assistance for another year to sustain the passenger ferry service linking Kankesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka with Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Indian High Commission, this extension underscores India's dedication to bolstering regional connectivity and strengthening people-to-people ties. The funding aims to maintain the service's affordability and sustainability by covering essential logistical and operational expenses.

Since the ferry service's resumption in August 2024, it has facilitated the movement of more than 15,000 passengers, thereby reinforcing cultural, economic, and social exchanges while marking a significant milestone in reestablishing maritime links between India and Sri Lanka.

