SBI Strengthens Workforce with New Probationary Officers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 505 Probationary Officers (POs) to enhance its operations throughout the country. This hiring initiative is considered one of the significant efforts in the junior management sector, addressing vacancies nationwide.

These newly recruited officers will be exposed to a range of banking sectors, such as corporate credit, agri-business, wealth management, and more, with opportunities for international postings. The bank promises a career path leading to top management roles.

SBI Chairman C S Setty stated that the bank is set to hire around 18,000 individuals across various positions, emphasizing the need to implement skill development programs aligned with changing functional and technological needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)