India & China Set to Reconnect Skies Amid Thawing Relations

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services and enhance communication, marking progress in mending bilateral ties. The agreement follows a meeting between their foreign secretaries, aimed at resolving the standoff that began in 2020, and addressing trade and technology impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and China are taking significant steps to mend their strained ties, starting with the resumption of direct air services. This development comes following discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in New Delhi.

During their meeting, both sides committed to addressing disputes amicably and working collaboratively towards maintaining international and regional stability. An agreement reached in October on patrolling along their Himalayan border has already eased tensions that had been escalating since 2020.

In addition to resolving border issues, the two nations have also pledged to tackle economic differences. This cooperative spirit is expected to positively impact sectors ranging from trade and technology to aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

