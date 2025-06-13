India & China Set to Reconnect Skies Amid Thawing Relations

India and China are taking significant steps to mend their strained ties, starting with the resumption of direct air services. This development comes following discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in New Delhi.

During their meeting, both sides committed to addressing disputes amicably and working collaboratively towards maintaining international and regional stability. An agreement reached in October on patrolling along their Himalayan border has already eased tensions that had been escalating since 2020.

In addition to resolving border issues, the two nations have also pledged to tackle economic differences. This cooperative spirit is expected to positively impact sectors ranging from trade and technology to aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)