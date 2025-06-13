Aftermath of Tragedy: Air India Crash Sparks Review of Operations

In the wake of the devastating crash of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel urged the Tata Group to fine-tune key operational aspects of the airline.

Patel, who served as Civil Aviation Minister from 2004 to 2011, called for improvements in aircraft maintenance and urged better utilization of India's domestic Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Despite the tragedy, Patel expressed his belief in the robust safety measures within India's aviation industry.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the investigation into the crash, which resulted in 241 fatalities. Patel noted his confidence in the AAIB and confirmed the involvement of international agencies like Boeing and the US FAA in the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)