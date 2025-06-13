Aftermath of Tragedy: Air India Crash Sparks Review of Operations
Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel calls for the Tata Group to enhance Air India operations after a crash of a Dreamliner in Ahmedabad. He emphasizes on improving maintenance and the utilization of domestic MRO facilities. An investigation into the crash is underway by the AAIB.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the devastating crash of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel urged the Tata Group to fine-tune key operational aspects of the airline.
Patel, who served as Civil Aviation Minister from 2004 to 2011, called for improvements in aircraft maintenance and urged better utilization of India's domestic Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Despite the tragedy, Patel expressed his belief in the robust safety measures within India's aviation industry.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the investigation into the crash, which resulted in 241 fatalities. Patel noted his confidence in the AAIB and confirmed the involvement of international agencies like Boeing and the US FAA in the probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Dreamliner Crash Raises Fresh Concerns for Boeing
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims Over 100 Lives
Tragedy in the Sky: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims 265 Lives
AAIB to Investigate Air India Dreamliner Crash in Ahmedabad
Boeing Faces Scrutiny After Air India Dreamliner Crash