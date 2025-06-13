Left Menu

Sky High Tensions: Airlines Navigate Middle Eastern Turmoil

Airlines are avoiding the Middle East after Israeli attacks on Iranian sites, disrupting numerous flights and increasing safety concerns. The situation exacerbates issues for airlines already dealing with global conflict zones, impacting operations and profitability. Many airlines have suspended or rerouted flights, affecting international travel routes between Europe and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airlines are avoiding the Middle East following Israeli attacks on Iranian locations, which have led to widespread flight cancellations and reroutes. This development comes as conflict zones globally complicate airline operations and profitability, fueling safety concerns. Detours have increased fuel costs and extended journey times.

Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and missile factories, prompting widespread airspace closures. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was shut, and Israeli airlines, including El Al, Israir, and Arkia, moved planes out of Israel. Air France KLM, Ryanair, and Wizz Air also suspended regional flights.

Approximately 1,800 flights were affected, with around 650 canceled. The situation has impacted stocks of airlines like British Airways and Delta Air Lines. The conflict, along with rising oil prices, underscores challenges facing international air travel, exacerbated by existing restrictions on Russian and Ukrainian airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

