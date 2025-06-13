Left Menu

Air India Plane Crash Tragedy: Investigating the Unseen

The investigation into the Air India crash focuses on engine, flaps, and landing gear. Over 240 died, marking a decade's worst aviation disaster. Authorities ordered checks on the Boeing 787 fleet. Investigators from India, the UK, and the US join the probe as Tata Group pledges full transparency.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Focus has turned to the technical aspects of the aircraft in the Air India crash investigation, as attention centers on the engine, flaps, and landing gear failures. With more than 240 lives lost, it marks the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The Boeing 787 plane's flight path moments before crashing only left one survivor, and it tragically impacted a medical college hostel, killing additional ground victims. Experts from India, the UK, and the US are on-site to contribute to the ongoing investigation, which excludes a potential bird strike from its hypothesis.

India's aviation regulator has taken temporary but precautious measures, ordering Air India to perform stringent maintenance checks on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleets. Meanwhile, the conglomerate Tata Group, which currently controls Air India, is committed to transparency in uncovering the causes behind the crash.

