Freshara Agro Exports Limited Announces Impressive Financial Results for H2 FY25

Freshara Agro Exports Limited has reported significant financial growth for H2 FY25, with a 42.58% increase in revenue and a 53.02% rise in Profit After Tax. The company expanded operations with a new manufacturing facility, enhancing production capacity and introducing sustainable practices, positioning itself strongly in the global market.

Freshara Agro Exports releases H2 FY25 audited results, highlighting expertise in preserved gherkins and pickled vegetables.. Image Credit: ANI
Freshara Agro Exports Limited, a leader in exporting preserved gherkins and pickled vegetables, has announced remarkable financial results for the second half of the fiscal year 2025, demonstrating considerable growth despite global challenges.

The Chennai-based company reported a 42.58% increase in total revenue for H2 FY25, reaching ₹15,322.11 lakhs, compared to ₹10,746.11 lakhs in the first half. EBITDA also rose by 46.70%, resulting in a figure of ₹2,749.47 lakhs. Profit After Tax saw an impressive 53.02% increase, amounting to ₹1,741.05 lakhs, and Earnings Per Share climbed from ₹6.69 to ₹7.77.

In a major development, Freshara launched a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tirupattur District, Tamil Nadu, significantly boosting production with enhanced capacity and introducing eco-friendly solutions, including a solar power plant. According to Managing Director Junaid Ahmed, these advancements support Freshara's strategic growth and commitment to sustainability, positioning it at the forefront of the agri-export industry.

