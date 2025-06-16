Freshara Agro Exports Limited Announces Impressive Financial Results for H2 FY25
Freshara Agro Exports Limited has reported significant financial growth for H2 FY25, with a 42.58% increase in revenue and a 53.02% rise in Profit After Tax. The company expanded operations with a new manufacturing facility, enhancing production capacity and introducing sustainable practices, positioning itself strongly in the global market.
Freshara Agro Exports Limited, a leader in exporting preserved gherkins and pickled vegetables, has announced remarkable financial results for the second half of the fiscal year 2025, demonstrating considerable growth despite global challenges.
The Chennai-based company reported a 42.58% increase in total revenue for H2 FY25, reaching ₹15,322.11 lakhs, compared to ₹10,746.11 lakhs in the first half. EBITDA also rose by 46.70%, resulting in a figure of ₹2,749.47 lakhs. Profit After Tax saw an impressive 53.02% increase, amounting to ₹1,741.05 lakhs, and Earnings Per Share climbed from ₹6.69 to ₹7.77.
In a major development, Freshara launched a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tirupattur District, Tamil Nadu, significantly boosting production with enhanced capacity and introducing eco-friendly solutions, including a solar power plant. According to Managing Director Junaid Ahmed, these advancements support Freshara's strategic growth and commitment to sustainability, positioning it at the forefront of the agri-export industry.
