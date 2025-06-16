Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Connectivity with New Direct Flights to Assam and Tamil Nadu

IndiGo announces new direct flights connecting Delhi to Jorhat and Tiruchirappalli starting September 2025. These routes aim to boost tourism and trade in northeast India and southern Tamil Nadu. The Tiruchirappalli-Jaffna route will enhance business and leisure travel between South India and Sri Lanka, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:32 IST
An IndiGo aircraft (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster domestic connectivity, IndiGo has revealed its plans to launch direct flights from Delhi to Jorhat in Assam and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. The airline aims to commence the Jorhat route four times a week starting September 20, 2025, while daily flights to Tiruchirappalli will begin on September 16, 2025.

The strategic expansion is set to enhance tourism, trade, and local business in these regions, providing affordable travel options to explore their cultural and natural attractions. Jorhat, known for its tea industry and proximity to the Kaziranga National Park, offers both economic and eco-tourism opportunities.

Moreover, IndiGo has also announced the introduction of a new route from Tiruchirappalli to Jaffna in Sri Lanka, starting March 30, 2025. This move is expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, promoting economic growth and cultural exchanges between South India and Sri Lanka. This expansion highlights Tiruchirappalli's role as a major gateway to southern India.

