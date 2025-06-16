Left Menu

India's Robust Trade Growth: Navigating Global Shifts

India's exports to the US surged in May amid global trade realignments influenced by US-China tensions. While India saw increased trade with several nations, it also faced rising import risks due to Middle East tensions and US tariffs on specific products. Electronics and machinery imports, primarily from China, rose significantly.

India has reported a significant rise in merchandise exports to the United States, with a 16.93 percent increase amounting to USD 8.83 billion in May. This growth comes even as imports from the US dipped by 5.76 percent to USD 3.62 billion, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

From April to May, the country's exports to the US saw an impressive 21.78 percent surge, totaling USD 17.25 billion. However, imports during this period rose by 25.8 percent to USD 8.87 billion. Notably, the US is now the second-largest trading partner of India, although challenges such as high tariffs on steel, aluminum, and auto parts loom over the horizon.

Meanwhile, exports to other key partners, including China, have also increased significantly. Economic analysts suggest that the realignment of trade patterns, driven by the ongoing US-China trade war, is influencing India's burgeoning export market, while presenting import risks amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

