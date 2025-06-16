Haryana Leads Digital Transformation in Transport

With a focus on transparency and modernization, Haryana's transport sector is embracing technology, as highlighted by Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday. The state is working to digitize services, aiming to reduce corruption and boost service quality.

Speaking at the 'e-Trans 2025' workshop, attended by officials from various states, Vij underscored the importance of technology in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. The minister described several initiatives, including Aadhaar-authenticated services and accident data analysis tools.

Haryana's efforts are part of a broader collaboration with the Union Ministry, aiming to halve road accident rates by 2030 through technology-driven policies. New services like automated testing stations and driving training centers are part of this push.

(With inputs from agencies.)