Haryana Leads Digital Transformation in Transport

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij emphasized the state's advancements in digitizing transport to reduce corruption and enhance services. At the 'e-Trans 2025' workshop, Vij shared plans including online services and improved road safety measures. The state collaborates with the Union Ministry to advance the e-Transport Mission Mode Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:36 IST
With a focus on transparency and modernization, Haryana's transport sector is embracing technology, as highlighted by Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday. The state is working to digitize services, aiming to reduce corruption and boost service quality.

Speaking at the 'e-Trans 2025' workshop, attended by officials from various states, Vij underscored the importance of technology in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. The minister described several initiatives, including Aadhaar-authenticated services and accident data analysis tools.

Haryana's efforts are part of a broader collaboration with the Union Ministry, aiming to halve road accident rates by 2030 through technology-driven policies. New services like automated testing stations and driving training centers are part of this push.

(With inputs from agencies.)

