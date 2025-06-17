ABDL Ventures into Luxury Spirits with Global Expansion

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL), a home-grown brand, is making strides into the super-premium to luxury spirits sector as part of its global growth ambitions, as noted in its latest annual report. The company is pursuing a 'build, buy and partner' strategy to expand its portfolio and elevate consumer experiences.

Chairman Kishore R Chhabria highlighted the importance of addressing market opportunities, driven by a demand surge for premium offerings. This shift is reshaping the value chain, with innovative products and enhanced retail experiences setting brands apart. Key drivers include rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the digital age.

Managing Director Alok Gupta announced expansion efforts across 23 countries in FY25, focusing on high-growth markets in Africa and the US. ABDL plans to launch its first luxury product, Zoya gin, in the UAE by FY26. Export plans are backed by approvals for Canada and EU markets, with the India-UK free trade agreement expected to boost margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)