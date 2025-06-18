Left Menu

Transforming Trade: New Railway Route Connects China to Europe

Pasifik Eurasia Lojistik has entered a railway transport agreement with a subsidiary of China Railway to launch cargo services from China to Europe via Turkey. This Middle Corridor bypasses Russia and is anticipated to increase freight volumes, offering time and cost savings over the North Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:15 IST
Transforming Trade: New Railway Route Connects China to Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Pasifik Eurasia Lojistik recently announced a groundbreaking railway transport agreement with a China Railway subsidiary, aiming to launch new cargo train services connecting China to Europe through Turkey.

This strategic route, known as the Middle Corridor, offers a vital alternative to the usual pathways via Russia. It promises significant advantages in shipping time and costs by reducing the transport duration to 25-35 days, as opposed to the lengthy 40-53 days through traditional routes.

The venture is poised to accelerate freight volumes, with experts foreseeing potential growth to 1,000 train services annually, significantly benefiting businesses reliant on China-Europe trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025