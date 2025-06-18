Transforming Trade: New Railway Route Connects China to Europe
Pasifik Eurasia Lojistik has entered a railway transport agreement with a subsidiary of China Railway to launch cargo services from China to Europe via Turkey. This Middle Corridor bypasses Russia and is anticipated to increase freight volumes, offering time and cost savings over the North Corridor.
- Country:
- Turkey
Pasifik Eurasia Lojistik recently announced a groundbreaking railway transport agreement with a China Railway subsidiary, aiming to launch new cargo train services connecting China to Europe through Turkey.
This strategic route, known as the Middle Corridor, offers a vital alternative to the usual pathways via Russia. It promises significant advantages in shipping time and costs by reducing the transport duration to 25-35 days, as opposed to the lengthy 40-53 days through traditional routes.
The venture is poised to accelerate freight volumes, with experts foreseeing potential growth to 1,000 train services annually, significantly benefiting businesses reliant on China-Europe trade.
