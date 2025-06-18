Transforming Trade: New Railway Route Connects China to Europe

Pasifik Eurasia Lojistik recently announced a groundbreaking railway transport agreement with a China Railway subsidiary, aiming to launch new cargo train services connecting China to Europe through Turkey.

This strategic route, known as the Middle Corridor, offers a vital alternative to the usual pathways via Russia. It promises significant advantages in shipping time and costs by reducing the transport duration to 25-35 days, as opposed to the lengthy 40-53 days through traditional routes.

The venture is poised to accelerate freight volumes, with experts foreseeing potential growth to 1,000 train services annually, significantly benefiting businesses reliant on China-Europe trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)