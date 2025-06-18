Left Menu

Agra Rail Division Faces Scrutiny Over Staffing Irregularities

The Agra Rail Division is under review after the North Central Railway Men's Union raised concerns over irregularities in employees' transfer and postings. Allegations include misuse of staff for personal work and ignoring rotational transfer policies. The division promises to investigate these claims.

The Agra Rail Division is currently facing scrutiny over allegations of irregularities in staffing practices. The North Central Railway Men's Union (NCRMU) has flagged issues related to the transfer and appointment of supervisors.

Senior Divisional Operation Manager Kuldeep Meena acknowledged receiving complaints regarding unauthorized transfers and inappropriate use of a pointsman for personal tasks. Meena stated a review is necessary to validate the concerns brought forward by the union.

The NCRMU accuses the division of violating the Railways' rotational transfer policy, leading to dissatisfaction among workers. Despite repeated notifications, Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Aggarwal has not yet responded to the allegations.

