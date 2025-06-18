Airbus and Starlux Airlines Secure Multi-Billion Dollar Long-Haul Jet Deal

Airbus has clinched a significant deal with Taiwan's Starlux Airlines, managing orders for 10 A350 long-haul jets. The agreement is valued at approximately $1.85 billion and marks a hopeful development for the European aerospace giant following muted expectations at the Paris Airshow.

Amid stiff competition from Boeing, which recently forged significant Middle Eastern deals, Airbus is strategically fortifying its position in the global market. Starlux's latest order adds to the 17 planes Airbus locked in with the airline in 2019, demonstrating a strong partnership between the two companies.

While AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes hinted at future negotiations for the A321XLR and A220 models, immediate agreements appear unlikely as restructuring takes precedence. Meanwhile, Embraer has announced a substantial order for 60 E175 regional jets with SkyWest, emphasizing the ongoing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft in the post-pandemic aviation landscape.