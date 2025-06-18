Left Menu

Transatlantic Airfares Plummet as European Travel to U.S. Declines

Transatlantic airfares have reached pre-pandemic lows as European travel to the U.S. dwindles. The decline is attributed to concerns over U.S. border policies and economic factors. European airlines face financial strain, while U.S. demand mitigates losses. Airlines are responding with price cuts to maintain passenger numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:57 IST
Transatlantic Airfares Plummet as European Travel to U.S. Declines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Transatlantic airfares have plummeted to levels not seen since before the pandemic, indicating a marked decline in European travelers heading to the United States. This trend is influenced by unease over U.S. border policies and the economic climate under President Donald Trump.

Data from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office revealed a 2.8% drop in overseas arrivals for May compared to the previous year, with travel from Western Europe particularly affected. This ongoing downturn is expected to extend into the summer, a peak period for the travel industry.

European airlines, including Air France KLM and Lufthansa, are grappling with reduced transatlantic demand amidst rising operational costs. Meanwhile, U.S. carriers report boosted demand from American travelers to Europe, partially offsetting the decline of incoming European visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025