Transatlantic Airfares Plummet as European Travel to U.S. Declines

Transatlantic airfares have plummeted to levels not seen since before the pandemic, indicating a marked decline in European travelers heading to the United States. This trend is influenced by unease over U.S. border policies and the economic climate under President Donald Trump.

Data from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office revealed a 2.8% drop in overseas arrivals for May compared to the previous year, with travel from Western Europe particularly affected. This ongoing downturn is expected to extend into the summer, a peak period for the travel industry.

European airlines, including Air France KLM and Lufthansa, are grappling with reduced transatlantic demand amidst rising operational costs. Meanwhile, U.S. carriers report boosted demand from American travelers to Europe, partially offsetting the decline of incoming European visitors.

