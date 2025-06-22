Left Menu

Coal India Arm CMPDIL Awaits SEBI Nod on IPO Plans

The IPO of Coal India subsidiary CMPDIL hinges on the feedback from market regulator SEBI. The company has submitted its draft red herring prospectus and awaits SEBI's preliminary comments before proceeding. CMPDIL plans an offer for sale, selling 7.14 crore shares, listed on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:45 IST
Coal India Arm CMPDIL Awaits SEBI Nod on IPO Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fate of Coal India subsidiary CMPDIL's Initial Public Offering (IPO) rests upon the approval and guidance from market regulator SEBI. The draft red herring prospectus, filed last month, awaits SEBI's preliminary feedback before the company decides on subsequent actions.

Speaking at a press conference, Chairman-cum-Managing Director Manoj Kumar emphasized the company's commitment to expediting the IPO process, dependent on regulatory clearances. He reiterated CMPDIL's eagerness to advance swiftly as SEBI's comments are received.

CMPDIL's IPO will be an offer for sale, without issuing new shares. Coal India plans to sell up to 7.14 crore shares, with equity shares to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The company continues providing consultancy across various coal-related services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025