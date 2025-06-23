Left Menu

AERA Authorizes Temporary User Development Fee for Navi Mumbai Airport

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has sanctioned an interim User Development Fee (UDF) at the forthcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. This ad-hoc charge will apply to both domestic and international flights, effective until March 31, 2026, or the establishment of the regular tariff, whichever comes first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:55 IST
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has approved a provisional User Development Fee (UDF) for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, slated to start operations later this year.

Passengers on domestic flights will pay Rs 620, while those on international routes will be charged Rs 1,225. The authority has also set UDF for arriving passengers at Rs 270 and Rs 525 for domestic and overseas flights, respectively, based on AERA's recent 42-page order.

This temporary fee structure is valid for the 2025-26 financial year as AERA decides on an interim measure to allow ad-hoc UDF until March 31, 2026. The collected revenue will be evaluated during the regular tariff determination for Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL).

(With inputs from agencies.)

